The Phillies recalled Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

The move corresponds with the Phillies placing Trea Turner on the 10-day IL due to a left hamstring strain. Clemens was called up to the majors in April while Bryce Harper was on paternity leave. Clemens appeared in one game, going 2-for-4 with a three-home run against the Reds on April 22. He's slashing .247/.327/.419 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI over 104 plate appearances in Triple-A.