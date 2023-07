Clemens will sit Saturday against the Nationals.

Clemens hits the bench against lefty MacKenzie Gore. Outside of a four-game stretch in the first half of June, Clemens has sat against every lefty the Phillies have faced this season. Even while getting the platoon advantage in the vast majority of his at-bats, the 27-year-old first baseman is hitting just .232/.279/.370. Alec Bohm slides to first base, with Edmundo Sosa starting at the hot corner.