Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Clemens (back) is "getting pretty close" to a return from the 10-day injured list after taking batting practice Monday, MLB.com reports.

Clemens has been on the shelf since June 3, one day after being scratched from the lineup ahead of the Phillies' game against the Cardinals after his bat locked up on him during batting practice. He could go out on a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the IL.