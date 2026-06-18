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Phillies' Kolby Allard: Inks minors deal with Phillies

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Allard signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Allard was cut loose by the Guardians on Monday after turning in a 4.11 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 30.2 innings with their Triple-A affiliate. He'll now return to the Phillies, whom he spent 2024 with while posting a 5.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 27 frames. He'll presumably slide into the rotation at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he could return to the majors at some point if the big club's rotation depth is tested.

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