Allard signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Allard, 26, didn't pitch after mid-July last season because of left shoulder nerve inflammation, although he presumably was given a clean bill of health prior to inking his deal with Philadelphia. The left-hander has posted a career 6.10 ERA over 69 appearances (38 starts) at the major-league level, accumuling a 204:84 K:BB across 245 innings. He does have an option remaining, so Allard could begin 2024 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.