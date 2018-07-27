Phillies' Kyle Dohy: Continues climb thanks to improved repertoire

Dohy has shot up to Double-A Reading this season due to a dramatically improved repertoire, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Dohy was a 16th-round pick by the Phillies last season and had an unimpressive debut season for short-season Williamsport. After working with former big-leaguer Caleb Cotham and a variety of new technologies over the offseason, Dohy increased his fastball velocity from the high-80s to the mid-90s and added a plus slider. The new stuff has allowed him to climb rapidly in the Phillies' system, posting a 1.47 ERA with a 16.3 K/9 in 49 innings split across three levels. Relievers can develop suddenly out of nowhere when they figure things out the way Dohy has, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the lefty in the Phillies' bullpen as soon as September.