Phillies' Kyle Dohy: Shooting up levels with improved repertoire

Dohy has shot up to Double-A Reading this season with a dramatically improved repertoire, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Dohy was a 16th-round pick by the Phillies last season and had an unimpressive debut season for short-season Williamsport. After working with former big-leaguer Caleb Cotham and a variety of new technologies over the offseason, Dohy increased his velocity from the high-80s to the mid-90s and added a plus slider. The new stuff has allowed him to shoot up the Phillies' system, posting a 1.44 ERA with a 16 K/9 in 50 innings split across three levels. Relievers can develop suddenly out of nowhere when they figure things out the way Dohy has, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him as a lefty in the Phillies' pen as soon as September.