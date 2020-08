Garlick was recalled prior to Sunday's game against the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Roman Quinn (undisclosed) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move. The Phillies' outfield depth is being tested, and Garlick could get some starts in the short term as a result. Last year he hit .250/.321/.521 with three home runs and a 35.8 percent strikeout rate in 53 plate appearances for the Dodgers.