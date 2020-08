The Phillies recalled Garlick from their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's doubleheader with the Braves, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He'll serve as the 29th man for the twin bill, but Garlick could be headed back to Lehigh Valley immediately after Sunday's games conclude. Garlick cracked the Phillies' Opening Day roster out of summer camp and made two plate appearances before he was optioned to the alternate site Wednesday.