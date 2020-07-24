Garlick will be a member of the Phillies' Opening Day roster after being recalled by the Phillies on Thursday.

Garlick, Neil Walker and Phil Gosselin wound up winning bench spots, with Josh Harrison and Logan Forsythe losing out. As a righty, Garlick could make the occasional start against southpaws, potentially giving regular left fielder Andrew McCutchen the chance to rest his legs as a designated hitter. The 28-year-old has received just 53 career big-league plate appearances, though his .250/.321/.521 line in those limited opportunities for the Dodgers last season suggests he could be competent in a part-time role.