Garlick is projected to miss out on the Phillies' Opening Day roster but has at least an outside chance to make the team, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Garlick is competing with a quartet of veteran infielders (Neil Walker, Josh Harrison, Logan Forsythe and Phil Gosselin) for what should be the team's final three bench spots. Each member of that group can play a passable left field as well, so that added flexibility could give them the edge over Garlick, who is purely an outfielder. Being on the 40-man roster is a point in Garlick's favor, but he's also the least experienced of the group, as he's received just 53 career big-league plate appearances.