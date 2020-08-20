Garlick was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site Thursday.
He is 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in limited work this season. Phil Gosselin and Roman Quinn will start in the outfield next to Bryce Harper in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
