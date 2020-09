Garlick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain Wednesday.

Garlick left Tuesday's game against the Mets with an oblique injury, and he underwent an MRI on Wednesday. The results of the examination aren't yet known, but Garlick will be forced to miss at least 10 days due to the injury, which should sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The Phillies called up 2016 No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak to serve as an option in the outfield going forward.