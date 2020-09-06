Garlick was recalled to the major-league roster Sunday.
Both Jay Bruce (quadriceps) and Roman Quinn (concussion) were placed on the injured list Sunday, leaving the Phillies thin in the outfield. While not likely to be a regular in the lineup, Garlick should see some at-bats when the starters need rest.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Remains on active roster•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Back in majors•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Joins big club for doubleheader•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Sent to alternate training site•