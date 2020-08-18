Garlick remains on the Phillies' 28-man roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Reggie McClain (shoulder) was initially expected to return to the active roster Tuesday to take Garlick's place, but McClain will remain on the injured list. As a result, Garlick will remain in his depth role on the major-league roster.
