Garlick was optioned to the Phillies' alternate training site after Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garlick didn't see the field through Philadelphia's first six games, so it's hardly surprising he fell victim to roster cuts with the team needing to trim to 28 players. The 28-year-old could still rejoin the Phillies later in the season to provide outfield depth.