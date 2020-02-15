Garlick was traded from the Dodgers to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for left-hander Tyler Gilbert.

Garlick made his first appearance in the majors last season, where he hit .250/.321/.521 with three home runs and six RBI over 48 at-bats as he served in a platoon role against left-handers. He was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Sunday, but he'll find a new home with the Phillies. Given the production that the 28-year-old has shown in the past, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors at some point in 2020. Nick Martini was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster.