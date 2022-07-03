Gibson did not factor into the decision against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two over four innings.

Gibson threw 53 of 84 pitches for strikes across four frames, striking out just two batters in the process. This six-run game comes after allowing five earned runs in 2.2 innings in his last appearance. The righty allowed four home runs in a row to Cardinals batters in the first inning, one of which was a two-run homer, and had another run attributed to him after Corey Knebel allowed a bases loaded walk in relief. Gibson will take a 4.91 ERA into his next appearance.