Gibson did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the Marlins. He struck out two.

Gibson allowed a third-inning solo homer from Lewin Diaz followed by an RBI double and RBI single before surrendering another solo home run to Joey Wendle in the fifth. The righty has now given up 11 runs in his last two starts following a stretch of nine games with a quality 2.80 ERA over 54.2 innings. The 34-year-old has allowed five home runs in his last five outings.