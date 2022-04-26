Gibson (2-1) yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rockies.

Gibson was taken deep twice in Monday's win, with Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk hitting solo shots in the first and second innings, respectively. The veteran righty then retired nine straight Rockies and didn't face much of a threat for the rest of the outing. He tossed 94 pitches (59 strikes) and forced 17 whiffs despite recording only four punchouts. Gibson will carry a 3.47 ERA into his projected road matchup with the Mets this weekend.