Phillies' Kyle Gibson: Back on roster
RotoWire Staff
Gibson (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Thursday.
Gibson was unable to travel with the Phillies for their two-game series against Toronto. He didn't miss a start as a result, and he is in line to take the mound Friday against the Marlins.
