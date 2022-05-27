Gibson will no longer start during the Phillies' weekend series against the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Gibson was originally slated to start Sunday, but Bailey Falter will start Friday and push the rotation back a day. As a result, Gibson lines up to start Monday against the Giants, though that has not been confirmed by the team. Zach Eflin will start Saturday, with Zack Wheeler following in the series finale.