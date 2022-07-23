Gibson (5-4) allowed six runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings Friday. He failed to record a strikeout while taking a loss against the Cubs.

Gibson turned in three shutout frames before Willson Contreras led off the fourth inning with a solo homer. The Cubs then piled on six runs in the fifth with five of them being charged to Gibson. It was the third time in his last five starts that he gave up at least five runs, raising his season ERA from 4.06 to 4.69 during that span. The veteran righty will carry an 80:29 K:BB into his projected start at home against Atlanta next week.