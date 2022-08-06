Gibson (7-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over eight innings in a 7-2 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but he opened the frame by plunking Victor Robles before Luis Garcia slapped a single to left field. Gibson still came away with his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, a stretch during which he's posted a sharp 2.89 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 31.1 innings.