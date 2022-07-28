Gibson (6-4) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Wednesday against Atlanta.

Gibson served up a two-run homer to Matt Olson in the sixth inning to spoil a potential scoreless appearance. He otherwise dominated the Atlanta lineup, generating 13 of his outs via groundout or strikeout. Gibson has turned in three quality starts in his last four outings, but he has surrendered five or more earned runs in three of his last six starts. He's been similarly inconsistent throughout the season, which has led to a 4.60 ERA with an 84:31 K:BB across 107.2 innings.