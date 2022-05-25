Gibson didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out eight.
The veteran right-hander got lifted after 106 pitches (67 strikes) with the Phillies down by a run, but they quickly got Gibson off the hook for his third loss of the year. He'll take a 3.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through 48 innings into his next outing.
