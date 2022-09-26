Gibson yielded five runs on seven hits and two walks over five frames against Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out nine and did not factor in the decision.

Surprisingly, Gibson was in line for the victory when he left the game but Atlanta would ultimately win in extras. He's been tagged with 24 runs over his last five starts, raising his season ERA from 4.08 to 4.84 during that span. The 34-year-old righty allowed two runs in the first inning Sunday and later coughed up a two-run shot to Dansby Swanson in the fourth. Gibson is lined up to make his final start of the regular season next week in Washington.