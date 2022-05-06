Gibson and the Phillies won't play Friday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
While the Phillies haven't yet announced their updated pitching plans, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gibson start Saturday or Sunday against the Mets. Over his last three starts, he's posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 16 innings.
