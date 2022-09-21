Gibson (10-7) took the loss Tuesday against Toronto, allowing seven runs on 12 hits and a walk while striking out three in five innings.

Toronto's lineup got to Gibson early and often, scoring runs in four of his five frames. Five of the hits against him went for extra-bases and 13 of the 27 batters he faced reached safely. It's been a disastrous September for Gibson as he's posted a 9.68 ERA, 2.15 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 17.2 innings across four starts and he's seen his ERA rise from 4.08 to 4.71.