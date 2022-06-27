Gibson allowed five runs on four hits, three walks and two hit-by-pitches while striking out in 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Sunday.

Gibson threw only 34 of his 61 pitches for strikes in a wild and ineffective start that saw the Phillies in an early hole. They were able to get out of trouble with strong work from the bullpen, including long reliever Nick Nelson's 3.1 perfect innings, and a surge in offense in the latter half of the game. Gibson's been generally solid as a back-end starter, posting a 4.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 80.1 innings this year, so it appears this was just a hiccup for the veteran right-hander in his shortest outing of 2022. He'll look to get back on track next weekend in a home start versus the Cardinals.