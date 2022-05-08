Gibson (3-1) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets after giving up two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and zero walks across six innings.

The right-hander generated only four swinging strikes but still managed to outduel Max Scherzer in Sunday's matinee. Gibson issued five walks his last time out and walked multiple batters in each of his previous four starts, so it was encouraging to see he gave out no free passes. He has a 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB over 33.2 innings this season and projects to pitch on the road against the Dodgers next weekend.