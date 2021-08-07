Gibson (8-3) earned the win Friday against the Phillies after tossing six innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and four walks while fanning three.

Gibson's command wasn't entirely sharp in this one, as the four walks represent his second-worst mark of the season in that category, but that seems to be an issue with him of late. Through his last three starts, the veteran right-hander has posted a 12:14 K:BB across 18.2 innings. However, he still holds a 2.41 ERA in that span after allowing not more than two earned runs in each of those contests.