Gibson allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings in a 6-5 loss Tuesday in Colorado. He did not factor into the decision.

All three runs against Gibson came in the fourth inning when he allowed four singles and a walk. He scattered two hits and a walk in his other five innings of work and left with a 4-3 lead. After striking out 16 over his first two outings, the 2021 All-Star managed just three strikeouts in Tuesday's start. With just 7.2 K/9 in his career, the righty's 9.7 K/9 is likely to come down as the season progresses. He's scheduled to face off against the Rockies again Sunday at home.