Gibson pitched six innings, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four in Monday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Gibson cruised through five scoreless innings before Wilmer Flores took him deep for a two-run shot in the top of the sixth frame, tying the game at 2-2. The three hits given up were his lowest in five starts and he has now rattled off three strong starts since surrendering six runs over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers on May 13. Over his last three outings, Gibson has posted a 3.24 ERA, lowering his season-long figure to 3.83 over 54 frames in 10 starts.