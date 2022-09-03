Gibson (9-6) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks over 1.2 innings in a 13-1 loss to the Giants. He struck out two.

After a 40-pitch first inning, Gibson handed out a couple more free passes in the second before Joc Pederson cashed in with a three-run homer. In total, Gibson needed 65 pitches to record five outs. He had been on a nice run coming into Friday's game, posting a 2.41 ERA over his previous six starts, but this was a reminder of the inconsistency and downside we've seen with Gibson throughout his career.