Gibson (9-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing six hits and one walk over seven innings in a 6-0 victory over Pittsburgh. He struck out nine.

Gibson surrendered a double to Bligh Madris, and the remaining hits he allowed were singles. The righty has pitched six innings or more in five of his last six starts. The 34-year-old has also been racking up strikeouts with 34 over 37.1 innings during that span.