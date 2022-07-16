Gibson (5-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a 2-1 victory over the Marlins. He struck out five.

Miami pushed across a run in the second inning on a Bryan De La Cruz sacrifice fly, but Gibson locked things down the rest of the way and let only one other runner even reach second base. It was the second straight quality start for the right-hander and his ninth of the year, and Gibson will carry a 4.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 80:26 K:BB through 97.1 innings into his next outing.