Gibson allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five across seven scoreless innings Saturday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Gibson entered Saturday's start having allowed 11 earned runs in the span of 6.2 innings across his previous two starts. However, he shut down the Cardinals' offense and tallied 16 swinging strikes across 84 total pitches. Gibson now owns a 4.53 ERA and a 75:25 K:BB across 91.1 frames on the campaign.