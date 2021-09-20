Gibson (10-8) took the loss in Sunday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

Gibson was rolling early before surrendering two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to ultimately fall in line for the loss. The defeat is Gibson's third in his last four starts though Sunday's outing was easily his best of the bunch. The 33-year-old lines up to face the Pirates on Friday in his next start.