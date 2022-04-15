Gibson (1-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.

Gibson shut out the Phillies through the first three innings. However, he allowed three extra-base hits in the fourth frame -- including a solo home run to Garrett Cooper -- and walked two batters in the fifth to account for his four earned runs. In contrast to his first start of the campaign, Gibson labored mightily by requiring 91 pitches to record 14 outs. He'll face a challenge in his next outing as well, which is currently projected to come Tuesday at Colorado.