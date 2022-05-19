Gibson (3-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on eight hits across 5.2 innings during Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Padres. He recorded seven strikeouts and zero walks.

Gibson clearly didn't have his best stuff, but he was able to minimize the damage for the most part. Regardless, the Padres were still able to strike for two runs in the fourth after leading off the inning with three straight singles, which ended up being the difference in the game. Gibson's seven strikeouts were his highest since recording 10 during his first start of the campaign and certainly a bounce back from his season-low one in his last appearance. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's matchup in Atlanta.