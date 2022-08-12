Gibson (7-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Marlins.

Gibson allowed only one run through 5.2 innings, though he fell apart late in the outing after surrendering two singles and a double -- he also threw a wild pitch -- to take his fifth loss of the season. The effort marked his third consecutive quality start, though he's also allowed five or more earned runs in three of his last eight starts. Gibson now owns a 4.29 ERA and 91:34 K:BB across 121.2 frames on the campaign.