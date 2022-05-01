Gibson didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-1 win against the Mets, permitting an unearned run on two hits and five walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Gibson dealt with some traffic on the bases thanks to a season-high five walks but prevented New York from crossing the plate until his own fifth inning error brought home a run and prompted his removal. The 34-year-old has been adequate in four starts since firing seven scoreless frames with 10 strikeouts in his first start, now possessing a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through 27.2 innings. He's currently slated to face New York again sometime next weekend.