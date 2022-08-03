The Phillies plan to reinstate Gibson (personal) from the bereavement list in advance of his scheduled start Friday against the Nationals in Philadelphia, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Gibson missed out on his scheduled start Tuesday in Atlanta due to a death in his family, prompting the Phillies to go with a bullpen day in what ended up being a 13-1 loss. The veteran righty is on track to return to Philadelphia this weekend and will start the second contest of the four-game set, with trade-deadline pickup Noah Syndergaard getting the ball in Thursday's series opener.