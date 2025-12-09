The Phillies re-signed Schwarber to a five-year, $150 million contract Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Schwarber had a robust market, but it always seemed inevitable that he would return to Philadelphia. A five-year deal for a designated hitter heading into his age-33 season is risky on paper, but Schwarber is coming off his best season, having posted a .928 OPS with 56 home runs and 132 RBI during the regular season. He will be the Phillies' full-time DH again in 2026.