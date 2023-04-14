Schwarber went 1-for-3 with one homer, one RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati.

Schwarber continues to knock the ball out of the yard, as he's picked up right where he left off after a career-high 46 home-run season last year. However, the star outfielder is hitting just .196 thus far, which won't be viable long-term. The 30-year old veteran will need to improve his contact hitting in order to help the offense be more dynamic going forward.