Schwarber went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Schwarber delivered a 449-foot moonshot in the third inning, tagging right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach for the righty's first run allowed on the season. The veteran slugger is tearing the cover off the ball to begin the season, batting .283 with six long balls and 12 RBI to go with 12 runs scored and eight walks over 56 plate appearances.