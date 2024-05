Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Monday's 6-1 win over San Francisco.

Schwarber belted the long ball in the eighth inning off Tyler Rogers, giving the Phillies an additional run of cushion heading into the ninth. Schwarber also reached base in the fifth inning on a single and was driven in on a Bryce Harper homer. Over his last 10 games, Schwarber is 11-for-42 (.262) with 11 runs scored and nine RBI.