Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Schwarber had gone just 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts over his previous four games. He broke that slump with a first-inning blast that accounted for all of Philadelphia's runs in this game. Schwarber is having a season that matches his usual production -- he's batting just .227 over 21 contests, but he's posted a .936 OPS, seven homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and four doubles. He has yet to attempt a stolen base after going 10-for-12 in steals in 2025.