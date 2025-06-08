Schwarber went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Pittsburgh.

Schwarber snapped a brief eight-game homerless dry spell, clubbing his 20th long ball of the season. The veteran slugger has managed to hit for a healthy average in 2025, as he's slashing .265/.363/.603 with 13 big flies, seven doubles, 28 RBI and two stolen bases across his last 157 plate appearances (36 games). Schwarber trails only Shohei Ohtani for the National League lead in homers so far.